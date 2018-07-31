Seth Meyers Has the Perfect Tongue Twister for Rudy Giuliani’s Collusion Claims

On Monday, Seth Meyers zeroed in on the Trump administration’s new strategy for defending the president, after Rudy Giuliani “lurched out of a fog bank” last week to try to discredit Michael Cohen during media appearances. “At some point, everyone’s who close to Trump turns on him,” noted Meyers, listing the many members of his administration who have betrayed him, including Omarosa and John Kelly. But that lack of loyalty works both ways.

Remember, for instance, how Trump called in to Fox & Friends in April to distance himself from Cohen? Here’s an excerpt from the transcript:

Michael is in business. He’s really a businessman. A fairly big business, as I understand it. I don’t know his business. But this doesn’t have to do with me. Michael is a businessman. He’s got a business—he also practices law, I would say probably the big thing is his business, and they’re looking into something having to do with his business. I have nothing to do with his business.

“Trump says the word business like Hodor says Hodor,” said Meyers. “At his next rally, Trump’s gonna show up carrying Vladimir Putin on his back.”

As it looks more and more likely that Cohen will cooperate with prosecutors, Giuliani is scrambling to undermine his credibility— though he doesn’t seem to think the president, who lies openly and often, has a similar credibility problem. Meyers disagrees: “He’s a liar whose lawyer is lying about his lying lawyer’s lies. This whole story is like a Dr. Seuss book called The Lie-ax.”

In trying to get ahead of whatever information Cohen has on Trump, Giuliani seems to have forgotten that just a few months ago he literally called Cohen “honest” and “honorable.” (Not to mention that just weeks ago he said that he didn’t expect Cohen to lie.) “Oh my god,” said Meyers. “You don’t need to secretly tape these guys to catch them in a lie. Just point a camera at them and say ‘You’re on TV now.’”