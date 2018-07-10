Roseanne Barr Bails on TV Interview, Opts for YouTube Confessional

John Goodman and Roseanne Barr attend the premiere of ABC’s ‘Roseanne on March 23, 2018. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Roseanne may have been canceled, but the drama on Roseanne Barr’s Twitter feed goes on. Despite promising to leave the social network after making a racist comment about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett—a decision Barr announced, ironically, in a now-deleted tweet—Barr remains an active Twitter user, regularly using the platform to post political content and to rehash the controversy that led ABC to cut ties.

On Monday, Barr made another reversal: After telling fans to stay tuned for a TV interview sometime this week, she backtracked, explaining that such an interview would be “too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans.”

To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week. I’ll tell u about it tomorrow! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 8, 2018

After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans. I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 10, 2018

Instead, Barr teased a YouTube confessional in which she offers fans “the entire explanation of what happened & why” and urged them to sign up. So far, Barr’s explanations for the racist tweet have ranged from being on Ambien and Memorial Day madness to Rod Serling’s possible allegory for anti-semitism, so it should be … interesting … to hear them all laid out in one video, especially without the inconvenience of another person there to guide the conversation.