Brow Beat

Rock Band 4 Is Adding a Bunch of Yacht Rock Songs, Which Is as Good a Reason as any to Rewatch Yacht Rock

By

J.D. Ryzner playing the keyboards dressed as Michael McDonald.
J.D. Ryzner as Michael McDonald in Yacht Rock.
Channel 101

Rock Band 4 will be three years old this October, but Harmonix is still adding new songs to sing and play along with, and on Tuesday, they announced their smoothest downloadable content yet: a three-pack of yacht rock classics. For the low low price of $5.49, you can download “Reminiscing” by the Little River Band, “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass, and “Baby Come Back,” by Player. If you somehow managed not to smash your plastic drum set into smithereens years ago while banging out “Helter Skelter” on Beatles Rock Band, you might be interested in the trailer, which is mostly just awkward footage of people playing Rock Band 4:

But whether you’re a Rock Band 4 player or not, the release of the “Yacht Rock” pack for Rock Band 4 is a great reason to rewatch Yacht Rock, the legendary Channel 101 series of short films created by Lane Farnham, J.D. Ryznar, and Hunter Stair back in 2005. It’s the reason the genre’s called yacht rock to begin with: Until “Hollywood” Steve Huey defined it in the show’s pilot, it was just the “West coast sound.” A wildly untrue history of the California music scene in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Yacht Rock’s first episode focuses on the Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald classic “What a Fool Believes,” which is sadly unavailable in Rock Band:

All 12 episodes of the series are on Hunter Stair’s YouTube page, from the one where Toto, Michael McDonald and Vincent Price save Michael Jackson from Eddie Van Halen’s devilish influence to the one where Jimmy Buffett kidnaps Kenny Loggins. Guest stars include Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon, James Adomian, Wyatt Cenac, and Jason Lee. There might be smoother ways to spend an evening than binge-watching a homemade comedy series from the earliest days of online video, but you’d probably need working Rock Band instruments.

Music TV Video Games

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Rock Band 4 Is Adding a Bunch of Yacht Rock Songs, Which Is as Good a Reason as any to Rewatch Yacht Rock

Elliot Hannon

Mitch McConnell Says School Shootings Are a “Darn Shame,” but There’s Nothing More He or Congress Can Do to Stop Them

Elliot Hannon

Scott Pruitt Cuts Out Middle Man, Reportedly Asks Trump Directly for Sessions’ Job as Attorney General

Inkoo Kang

The First Purge Is Messy and Violent, Just Like the Country It’s About

Nick Greene

England Wins? On Penalties!??!!?

Heather Schwedel

Henry Winkler’s Tweets About His Fishing Trip Were So, So Pure

Rebecca Onion

“I’m Washed” Is Fun Slang but Come On, It’s Really Just Another Way of Saying “I’m Cool”

Jeremy Stahl

ICE Deportation Form: Trump Is Making Parents Choose Between Losing Their Children and Deportation

Evan Urquhart

Why Cast Scarlett Johansson as a Trans Man When You Could Just Cast … a Man?

Rebecca Onion

Susan Collins, Amy Coney Barrett, and Golazooooo!!!!!

Rob Dozier

Tell Us More, Seth Rogen, About Your DMs With Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Ruth Graham

Trudeau Has Been Accused of Acting “Inappropriately” With a Female Reporter. His Statement Is a Bummer.

Most Read

Amy Coney Barrett Is Allegedly a Member of a Religious Group That’s Been Called a “Cult.” What Is It, Really?

Ruth Graham

Ron Paul Becomes Latest Republican to Post Literal Nazi Content

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Why Did the Rhode Island Democratic Party Endorse an Alt-Right Supporter Over a Progressive Incumbent?

Osita Nwanevu

The Conspiracy Theories About Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement Are a Liberal Delusion

Mark Joseph Stern

Seth Meyers Is Failing the Trump Presidency’s Test

Inkoo Kang

Trudeau Has Been Accused of Acting “Inappropriately” With a Female Reporter. His Statement Is a Bummer.

Ruth Graham