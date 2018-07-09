Robin Wright Addresses Kevin Spacey’s House of Cards Exit for the First Time

Brow Beat

Robin Wright Publicly Addresses Kevin Spacey’s House of Cards Exit for the First Time

By

Robin Wright seen from the shoulders up, against a grey background.
Robin Wright.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Robin Wright is speaking out publicly about her House of Cards co-star Kevin Spacey for the first time since the scandal that forced him to leave the show. Last year, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him when he was just 14 years old, at which point dozens of others also came forward to accuse the actor of toxic and predatory behavior, including at least eight people who worked on the House of Cards set. (Spacey, for his part, has said that he does not remember the encounter with Rapp but apologized for “inappropriate drunken behavior.” He has denied the other allegations against him.)

Netflix will release an eight-episode final season of House of Cards this fall without Spacey, instead giving top billing to Wright as Claire Underwood. In an interview with Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Wright said the team behind the show was “surprised” and “saddened” about the allegations, but that “we were so thankful we were able to complete the series as planned.”

Wright also told Guthrie that she and Spacey were co-workers who didn’t socialize outside of work and said that she hasn’t contacted him since the scandal broke. Despite distancing herself from Spacey personally, Wright did praise his professional conduct: “Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle. I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.”

Netflix released a teaser for Season 6 of House of Cards, with Wright front and center, on Independence Day:

#MeToo Netflix

