A New Trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody Charts Queen’s Journey to Their Most Famous Concert

The leather pants. The rocker mullets. The famous songs. That iconic mustache.

It’s all in the new trailer for the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Rami Malek. This two-minute trailer gives the audience more of a taste of the movie itself than the previous Bohemian Rhapsody teaser, which was mostly a montage of Mercury nostalgia over a mashup of everyone’s favorite Queen songs. This new trailer gives us more of a sense of the plot, including Mercury’s fight to get Queen on the radio and the band’s rise to fame, leading up to their legendary Live Aid performance in 1985. It also hints at Mercury’s failing health.

Still, both trailers, long and short, have the same energy: As the thunderous claps of “We Will Rock You” are satisfyingly mixed under the floaty opening lines of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the movie’s tagline, the same one from the first trailer, flashes across the screen: “The only thing more extraordinary than their music is his story.” We’ll see if Bohemian Rhapsody can live up to that promise on Nov. 2.