The Trailer for the J.J. Abrams-Produced Overlord Swaps Space Aliens for Nazi Zombies

J.J. Abrams has dropped the official trailer for the latest movie from his production company Bad Robot—and no, it’s not part of the Cloverfield series. Instead of space aliens, Overlord, directed by Julius Avery, will feature Nazi-engineered zombies during World War II.

In the action-packed trailer, a plane full of American soldiers is shot down over war-torn France. The survivors infiltrate a secret Nazi compound where other soldiers have been the subjects of gruesome, supernatural experiments. There’s plenty of machine-gun action and grisly, mangled zombies in the trailer, so brace yourself for some R-rated gore.

While viewers are still waiting on (or maybe dreading) the next installment of the Cloverfield franchise, Abrams was clear that Overlord would not be it. However, he did tell Variety in April that another Cloverfield movie is on the way—and that Overlord will be “batshit crazy.”

The film will amble into theaters on November 9.