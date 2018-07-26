Omarosa’s Tell-All Book Promises “Jaw-Dropping” Details About the President

Former Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault listens during the daily press briefing at the White House on Oct. 27. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Trump insider Omarosa Manigault Newman has a book set to be released next month, and, unlike the book recently published by Sean Spicer, it doesn’t look like Manigault Newman will make a case for the president’s merit. That’s not surprising, given the drama surrounding Manigault Newman’s departure from her position as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison late last year.

Manigault Newman stuck with Donald Trump for 15 years, first on reality TV, then through a tough presidential campaign and the first year of his presidency. “But that relationship has come to a decisive and definitive end, and Omarosa is finally ready to share her side of the story in this explosive, jaw-dropping account,” Gallery Books teases.

Whatever secrets Manigault Newman has up her sleeve, it’s hard to imagine any detail that would count as truly “jaw-dropping,” given Trump’s already divisive public image, but it’s clear that she’s ready to milk it for all she can. The book, titled Unhinged, goes on sale Aug. 14.