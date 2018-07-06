Nick Loeb, Who Sued for Sofia Vergara’s Embryos, Is Making an Anti-Abortion Movie With Milo Yiannopoulos and Tomi Lahren

Nick Loeb Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Since June 15, Nick Loeb has been secretly shooting scenes for a new movie called Roe v. Wade, with feature appearances from Milo Yiannopoulos and Tomi Lahren. In production in New Orleans under the pseudonym 1973, the movie is reported to be a pro-life twist on the story of the landmark Supreme Court case that secured women’s right to legal abortions. But according to the Daily Beast, cast and crew have been dropping out of the project after learning of “severe anti-abortion content.”

From costume and location managers to director and assistant director, the film has been losing personnel due to extreme misrepresentation of the storyline. Several crew members who spoke anonymously with the Daily Beast alleged that the film includes multiple graphic depictions of aborted fetuses. After the first director and assistant director left, co-writers and producers Loeb and Cathy Allyn took over that tile as well. Loeb is well known for his very public “embryo battle” with ex-girlfriend Sofia Vergara.

Yiannopoulos and Lahren are among the group of conservative big shots who haven’t abandoned the film. Yiannopoulos makes a cameo appearance as Dr. David Sopher and Lahren plays Sally Blackmun, daughter of the Supreme Court Justice who wrote the court’s majority opinion on the Roe v. Wade case. Other big names in the cast include Stacey Dash as Mildred Jefferson and Jon Voight, Robert Davi, Corbin Bernsen, John Schneider, Richard Portnow, Wade Williams, William Forsythe, and Steve Guttenberg as Supreme Court justices.