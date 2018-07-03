Jay-Z Wants You to Watch the Trailer for Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story

Brow Beat

Jay-Z Would Like You to Watch the Trailer for Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story

By

On his much-anticipated joint album with Beyoncé, Jay-Z takes a verse in “The Black Effect” to promote his latest venture as an executive producer. “Since the Kalief doc, they’ve been at my neck/ Y’all can tell ‘em Trayvon is comin’ next,” he raps, referencing his 2017 documentary about 22-year-old Kalief Browder’s suicide on Riker’s Island.

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story now has a release date and a trailer. The Paramount Network docuseries will portray the shooting of 17-year-old Martin in February 2012. The shooter, George Zimmerman, was infamously acquitted of all charges after he claimed self-defense under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law. The trial sparked protests across the country, and is largely considered the catalyst to the #BlackLivesMatter movement. The trailer flashes between scenes flooded with protesters holding “Justice for Trayvon” signs and young black boys in hoodies brandishing posters that proclaim, “I Am Trayvon.”

“It took my son being shot down to make me stand up,” Trayvon’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, says in the trailer. The docuseries features interviews from her and Trayvon’s father, Tracy Martin. Carmelo Anthony, Angela Davis, and Reverend Al Sharpton also make contributions throughout the film.

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story will air Monday, July 30 at 10/9c on BET.

