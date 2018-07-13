Brow Beat

Watch Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie Battle in New Mary Queen of Scots Trailer

By

After facing off at the Oscars earlier this year, Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie are striking up another rivalry—this time on screen, in the 1500s. In a brand new trailer for Mary Queen of Scots, the two actresses play queens fighting over the throne of Scotland.

Mary Stuart, played by Ronan, returns to Scotland at age 18 to reclaim her rule after the death of her first husband. She’ll have to contend with Elizabeth I, played by a barely recognizable Robbie, who rules over both England and Scotland. With a feminist focus apparent in the trailer, Mary writes to Elizabeth about ruling Scotland together. “We must do so in harmony,” she says in the trailer. “Not through a treaty drafted by men lesser than ourselves.”

Nonetheless, the cousins and their countries go to war, which will unfold in theaters on December 7.

