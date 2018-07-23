R. Kelly in 2016. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

R. Kelly dropped a new, 19-minute-long confessional ballad called “I Admit” on Instagram Live Monday morning. The song addresses the messy pile of sexual misconduct allegations against him, but, unsurprisingly, the singer doesn’t actually admit to anything. “I Admit” remains defiantly defensive, claiming that the allegations, which include sexual abuse, pedophilia, and the infamous running of a sex cult, have turned his career “upside down” over nothing but the opinions of his haters. “But really, am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion?” the singer asks in a verse.

Kelly profusely denies the existence of the alleged sex cult, even asking listeners to look up the definitions of “cult” and “sex slave” in the dictionary and report back to him. “Said I’m abusing these women, what the fuck, that’s some absurd shit,” he sings. “They’re brainwashed, really?/ Kidnapped, really?/ Can’t eat, really?/ Real talk, that shit sound silly.”

Today is the day you’ve been waiting for. 🎶 I ADMIT 🎶



LISTEN: https://t.co/ncQiDOC6Gq pic.twitter.com/DR8Aijj62N — R. Kelly (@rkelly) July 23, 2018

While he does admit to dating younger women, Kelly insists that he is not a pedophile. He even blames the parents of young women he has been involved with for “pushing” their daughters onto him. He specifically calls out the parents of Jocelyn Savage, whom Kelly was accused of kidnapping.

And if you really, really wanna know Her father dropped her off at my show And told this boy to put her on stage I admit that she was over age I admit that I was feelin’ her and I admit that she was feelin’ me I admit that that’s the shit that comes with being a celebrity I ain’t chasing these ladies, nah These ladies are chasing me, yeah.

The singer also vaguely addresses Aaliyah, the late R&B star he allegedly married when she was still under age. Kelly doesn’t admit to anything, but claims he was framed. “She said ‘What about Aaliyah said?’/ Love/ She said ‘What about the tape?’/ I said hush/ I said my lawyer said ‘don’t say nothin’”/ But I can tell you I’ve been set up.”

Kelly also addresses his Spotify ban, illiteracy, and discloses years of childhood sexual abuse. The song can be heard in full on Soundcloud here.