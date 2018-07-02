Harvey Weinstein Indicted on New Sex Crimes Charges

Harvey Weinstein, entering Manhattan criminal court on June 5. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. has added new charges to the indictments against Harvey Weinstein, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison. The charges stem from the accounts of a third alleged victim, whom Weinstein is accused of assaulting in 2006. Weinstein has continue to deny all charges.

“A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” Vance said in a statement. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice. Please call us at 212-335-9373.”