Brow Beat

Tonya Harding Documentary Sharp Edges Is Coming to Theaters, 32 Years Late

By

Tonya Harding in Sharp Edges, the original Tonya Harding documentary.
Official poster for Sandra Luckow’s Sharp Edges.
NEON

If you loved I, Tonya, you can now see the documentary that inspired the award-winning movie. Thirty-two years ago, Yale student Sandra Luckow released the documentary Sharp Edges as part of her senior thesis. The film is being re-released by Neon, the two-year-old independent distribution studio credited with I, Tonya.

The original Tonya Harding documentary shows the Olympian figure skater as a 15-year-old at her first National Figure Skating Championships in 1986. Years before the famed triple axel or the infamous “incident,” Luckow’s film features interviews with the young skater and her mother, who was portrayed by Academy award winner Alison Janney in I, Tonya.

Beginning July 6, Sharp Edges will be showing in New York at the Village East Cinema and Los Angeles at the Music Hall. If you won’t be in either city, you can catch Sharp Edges streaming on Hulu, starting August 3.

Movies

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Sofie Werthan

What ICE Really Does—and How It’s Different From CBP

Carmen Russo

Tonya Harding Documentary Sharp Edges Is Coming to Theaters

Eric Betts

A Non-Ode to Sweden-Switzerland, the Saddest Game of the World Cup

Aaron Mak

Trump Administration Will Roll Back Obama-Era Guidelines Encouraging Colleges to Consider Race in Admissions Process

Teri Kanefield and Jed Shugerman

How to Prevent Future Family Separations: Prosecute Federal Officials

Emma Laperruque

Two-Ingredient Sesame Chicken (Guess the Ingredients)

Molly Olmstead

Judge Rules Trump Administration Must Immediately Release or Grant Hearings to More Than 1,000 Asylum Seekers

Strategist Editors

11 Cult Condiments You Can Buy on Amazon

Charles Kaiser

A Very English Scandal Offers a Bracing Historical Portrait of Just How Deadly the Closet Could Be

Rebecca Gale

Men Are Suing Empowerment Organizations for Gender Discrimination. Is the Law on Their Side?

Jeffrey Bloomer

What Are the Trump-Loving Men of Instagram Telling Us With Their Thirsty Shirtless Selfies?

Billie Hauk

Before Coming Out, Many Trans People Work Overtime to Pass for Cis

Most Read

Ron Paul Becomes Latest Republican to Post Literal Nazi Content

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Why Did the Rhode Island Democratic Party Endorse an Alt-Right Supporter Over a Progressive Incumbent?

Osita Nwanevu

The Conspiracy Theories About Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement Are a Liberal Delusion

Mark Joseph Stern

Alabama Man Interrupted Family Separation Protests By Chanting “Ice Ice Baby” and Pulling a Gun

Molly Olmstead

Should We Be Worried About How Much Power Mexico’s Newly Elected President Will Have?

Isaac Chotiner

Seth Meyers Is Failing the Trump Presidency’s Test

Inkoo Kang