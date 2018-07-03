Tonya Harding Documentary Sharp Edges Is Coming to Theaters

Official poster for Sandra Luckow’s Sharp Edges. NEON

If you loved I, Tonya, you can now see the documentary that inspired the award-winning movie. Thirty-two years ago, Yale student Sandra Luckow released the documentary Sharp Edges as part of her senior thesis. The film is being re-released by Neon, the two-year-old independent distribution studio credited with I, Tonya.

The original Tonya Harding documentary shows the Olympian figure skater as a 15-year-old at her first National Figure Skating Championships in 1986. Years before the famed triple axel or the infamous “incident,” Luckow’s film features interviews with the young skater and her mother, who was portrayed by Academy award winner Alison Janney in I, Tonya.

Beginning July 6, Sharp Edges will be showing in New York at the Village East Cinema and Los Angeles at the Music Hall. If you won’t be in either city, you can catch Sharp Edges streaming on Hulu, starting August 3.