Guests attend MoviePass’ “A Night at the Roxy” in more popcorn-flush times. Craig Barritt/Getty Images

After requesting an emergency infusion of funds and then becoming virtually useless over the weekend, it seemed like MoviePass was at death’s door. The service that once promised you unlimited moviegoing for the unsustainably low price of $9.99 a month had been adding wrinkles to its plan faster than anyone could keep up with, limiting members to one viewing per film and instituting surge pricing for popular showtimes, but that wasn’t enough to prevent it from running out of cash and needing to secure a high-interest short-term loan at the end of last week just to keep its members’ cards working. (MoviePass cards, for the uninitiated, work exactly like a credit card once you have checked in for a screening, which prevented even exhibitors who felt the service devalued the cost of a ticket from shutting them out.) Over the weekend, social media filled up with complaints from users who’d been charged surge prices for nearly empty screenings, screenshots showing the app refusing to allow check-ins for Mission: Impossible—Fallout, and eventually evidence that the service had ceased to function entirely, except at “e-ticketing partner” chains like Landmark and Studio Movie Grill.

Throughout the process, MoviePass’ response to its customers was vague and disingenuous, suggesting in an email that the unannounced decision to block the new Mission: Impossible was “no different than other in-home streaming options that often don’t carry the latest shows or movies that may be available on other services”—the difference being, of course, that no such restrictions were in place when MoviePass took its customers’ money and promised them “unlimited” access. A press release issued this morning offers some clarity, at least, if little satisfaction: MoviePass confirmed that it is raising the cost of a monthly subscription, to $14.95, and that it will continue to offer only “limited” availability to movies opening on more than 1,000 screens—i.e. virtually every new studio release—during their first two weeks, including the forthcoming Christopher Robin and The Meg. (Exactly how limited that limited access will be has yet to be seen.) Phrasing this as an attempt to “stay loyal to its mission to empower the smaller artistic film communities” is a truly valiant attempt at spin, but it’s unlikely any of MoviePass’ established customers are likely to see it that way.

The more pressing question is how MoviePass’ investors will see the new moves, which the press release promises are “already cutting the monthly burn by 60%.” The company’s stock has dipped so low that it was threatened with being delisted from the NASDAQ, and it’s hard to see the service adding new members when they can’t be sure it’ll still be around in a month. With chains like AMC and Cinemark launching their own monthly subscription plans, it’s clear MoviePass’ influence will be felt on the theatrical exhibition in the long term. It’s just not clear if MoviePass will still be around to enjoy it.