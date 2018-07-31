Michelle Wolf Has Found a Way to Revolutionize Transportation While Saving the Planet, and You’re Going to Hate It

Michelle Wolf, showing off an all-too-renewable energy source. Netflix

One of the main things late night talk show hosts do, especially in the Trump era, is criticize our disaster of a society, country, and species, occasionally with the goal of provoking change.

And yet wintery, sarcastic, Juvenalian satire is not usually one of the tools in their toolbox. Maybe the premise of late night talk shows—“viewers invite us into their homes”—precludes approaches that might alienate the audience, maybe those kinds of jokes are so open to misinterpretation that they don’t work at broadcast network scale, or maybe it’s just a matter of comedic sensibilities. But whatever the reason, this Michelle Wolf segment, which borrows the relentlessly upbeat smarm of business-speak to describe something awful and unconscionable, is difficult to imagine running on anyone else’s show:

Clickhole and the Onion are always playing around in this mode, and Saturday Night Live occasionally gets there with some of their ad parodies, but when Colbert or Kimmel or Fallon or Meyers want to express anger or sorrow, they usually do it sincerely. (Kimmel’s rise to prominence under Trump is almost entirely a function of sincerely expressing his sorrow and anger.) Wolf, in contrast, heads off in the opposite direction at top speed: There’s barely a word or image in this sketch that means what it says, and the fun of the first thirty seconds or so of the sketch is trying to anticipate which of the many worthy targets Wolf feints toward—Tesla, Theranos, stock keyboard music—she’ll ultimately settle on. The thing the sketch turns out to be about—the national backlog of untested rape kits—is an outrage. As this segment demonstrates, sometimes the funniest, most effective way to express that kind of outrage is by feigning enthusiasm.