Brow Beat

This Sketch Should Finally Put an End to Your “Good Guy With a Gun” Fantasies

By

The NRA’s favorite strategy for combatting mass shootings has long been the idea of a “good guy with a gun,” a theoretical armed civilian who will take out the shooter, apparently in time to prevent any casualties and without accidentally injuring his colleagues or students or fellow concertgoers. The Break With Michelle Wolf takes this fantasy a step further in a new workplace safety sketch, which stars John Lutz as a schlubby, pistol-toting office worker who miraculously takes out the bad guys, gets the girl, and then wins an Oscar for starring in a movie about his own heroism.

Of course, anyone would like to believe that in a life-and-death situation, they’d be the one to stay calm, step up, and save the day, but in reality, things never seem to go that smoothly for a “good guy with a gun.” Donald Trump praised an armed man for chasing down the Sutherland Springs shooter—but that was after 26 people had died at the end of the shooter’s assault rifle. There was a “good guy with a gun” present at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but he did not engage the shooter because, as he says, he misidentified where the shots were coming from. And in some shootings, like the one in Las Vegas that killed 58 people, it’s simply impractical for a “good guy with a gun” to intervene at all.

That’s what makes Wolf’s sketch not so much funny as it is grimly absurd, taking an already unrealistic fantasy to its natural conclusion. I look forward to the equally unrealistic sequel, in which a group of kids successfully defeat a shooter by throwing rocks at him, or maybe one in which politicians use the power of “thoughts and prayers” to create a forcefield that rescues everyone.

Comedy Gun Control

