Michelle Williams Secretly Got Married to Indie Musician Phil Elverum

Michelle Williams. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Michelle Williams is the subject of an in-depth profile in the September issue of Vanity Fair, and she dropped some news every bit worthy of the cover: a wedding announcement. Williams told Amanda Fortini that she secretly married Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum this summer in the Adirondacks and that the two are living together, with their children, in Brooklyn. “Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” she said. “But Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole […] I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

In the profile, Williams also recalls the years following the death of Heath Ledger, with whom she had a daughter, including the “aggressive” attention from the media. “I never gave up on love,” she told Vanity Fair. “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’” Elverum, like Williams, is a parent whose partner died young; his last two albums chronicle the aftermath of losing his wife, Geneviève Castrée, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2016.

Elsewhere in the interview, Williams discussed her new project, a TV show from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail, and how the way she thinks about money has changed over the course of her career. “When they told me about it, I thought, O.K., now comes the part where I have to go in kicking and screaming and shouting about equality and transparency,” she said. “Then, before I could even ask for it, they said, ‘They’ve offered you what Sam Rockwell is making.’ I cried.” Earlier this year, Williams was at the center of a very public debate about pay disparity after it was revealed that Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million to Williams’ $1,000 for reshoots of All the Money in the World.

You can read the full profile over at Vanity Fair.