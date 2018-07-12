Brow Beat

Netflix Earns the Most Emmy Nominations for the First Time Ever (but Game of Thrones Still Dominates)

By

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth crowns Matt Smith as Prince Philip.
The Crown.
Robert Viglasky / Netflix

The Television Academy announced this year’s Emmy Awards nominees on Thursday with a little help from Samira Wiley of The Handmaid’s Tale (herself nominated for Guest Actress in a Drama Series) and Ryan Eggold of the upcoming NBC drama New Amsterdam. Netflix had the most nominees by platform for the first time ever, beating HBO with a total of 112 nominations. That’s even as Game of Thrones, which was ineligible for last year’s awards, returned to dominate this year’s crop with 22 nominations, the most for a single show. It’ll go up against last year’s defending champion, The Handmaid’s Tale, for Outstanding Drama Series.

The 2018 Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 17 and will once again be hosted by Stephen Colbert. Below, you’ll find a list of nominations in the major categories.

Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, “USS Callister” (Black Mirror)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish﻿
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracy Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

TV Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
“USS Callister” (Black Mirror)

Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson
Vice

