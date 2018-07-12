Netflix Earns the Most Emmy Nominations for the First Time Ever (but Game of Thrones Still Dominates)

The Crown. Robert Viglasky / Netflix

The Television Academy announced this year’s Emmy Awards nominees on Thursday with a little help from Samira Wiley of The Handmaid’s Tale (herself nominated for Guest Actress in a Drama Series) and Ryan Eggold of the upcoming NBC drama New Amsterdam. Netflix had the most nominees by platform for the first time ever, beating HBO with a total of 112 nominations. That’s even as Game of Thrones, which was ineligible for last year’s awards, returned to dominate this year’s crop with 22 nominations, the most for a single show. It’ll go up against last year’s defending champion, The Handmaid’s Tale, for Outstanding Drama Series.

The 2018 Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 17 and will once again be hosted by Stephen Colbert. Below, you’ll find a list of nominations in the major categories.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, “USS Callister” (Black Mirror)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish﻿

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracy Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

TV Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

“USS Callister” (Black Mirror)

Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson

Vice