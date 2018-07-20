When you watch old favorites years later, sometimes you realize how much you used to overlook. In Pre-Woke Watching, viewers revisit their personal classics and evaluate how they look now.

When I first saw The Kids Are All Right, I was thrilled to see a movie depict a family just like mine. My younger brother and I were raised by two moms, who each used the same sperm donor to conceive us. The movie picks up when the kids meet their sperm donor. I was 15, and I felt seen in a way I rarely had before.

But nearly five years ago, I met my own sperm donor. And as the movie continued to follow me around (“Your life must be just like The Kids Are All Right!”), I started to realize its take on the stability of this family is questionable at best. As explained in this video, I now wonder if the movie has done damage to how people view families like mine.

