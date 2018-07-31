L.A. District Attorney Will Not Pursue Accusations Against Leslie Moonves From 1980s

Leslie Moonves in Sun Valley, Idaho on July 11, 2018. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Los Angeles prosecutors have decided not to pursue sex abuse charges against Leslie Moonves, NBC News reports, after a woman came forward in February with accusations from decades earlier. The district attorney’s office was reportedly considering charges of “two misdemeanors, battery and indecent exposure, and a felony, forced oral copulation” against Moonves, the president and CEO of the CBS Corporation. However, the statute of limitations to prosecute the alleged incidents, which took place in 1986 and 1988, has expired.

It is unknown whether the anonymous woman who approached the LAPD is among those featured in a recent New Yorker story in which six women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct. Moonves has admitted he “may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances” but also said that he “always understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that ‘no’ means ‘no’” and “never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.” CBS similarly denied “any characterization of ‘sexual assault,’ intimidation, or retaliatory action.”