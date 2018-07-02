I Live in Ohio. Can I Be a Lakers Fan Now That LeBron’s Gone West?

Photo illustration by Slate. Images by Jason Miller/Getty Images; Alxyzt/iStock.

I didn’t believe in sports feelings, until LeBron James made me feel them. It was 2016, and LeBron had been back with the Cavs for about as long as I had lived in Ohio. Carried along by my husband’s enthusiasm, I watched their postseason run and saw them beat the Warriors in Game 7 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. My husband, who went outside and watched the final minutes of the game through the window because he couldn’t take it sitting down, whooped and hollered. LeBron collapsed on the floor, crying with joy—and I went out of my mind, screaming, shaking with an infusion of adrenaline and relief. These were sports feelings, and they were good.

Although I’d never really been a fan of a team, I became a Cavs fan that night. This house has watched the last few years of LeBron’s Cavs fairly religiously. In a bad political time, Cavs games have been a refuge—a reason to avoid looking at the horrifying alerts on my phone. I came to love the announcers on Fox Sports Ohio, especially the gentlemanly Austin Carr, whose trademark catchphrase “Get that weak stuff outta here!” became a satisfying part of our household lexicon. I liked the local car-dealership and personal-injury-lawyer ads (shoutout, Elk & Elk), and I liked that my Cleveland-dwelling mother-in-law would text my husband during the games about LeBron’s performance. This was appointment viewing, and it was good.

Now that LeBron is leaving us again, to go to the Los Angeles Lakers, I’m wondering if I was ever a Cavs fan or if I was just a fan of LeBron. The Kid From Akron! I love his brilliant passes, his insane thirtysomething endurance, his generosity to young teammates, his distinctive gait. And, of course, the shots he made that he shouldn’t have made. His steady presence gave me something to focus on as I learned everything else you need to know to be a fan of an NBA team: Who are the rest of the players? What’s the coach’s style? What even is “small ball”? I learned all these things by watching LeBron.

And he always inspired me. When I felt down on myself, I’d remember that even LeBron had bad nights—games where he’d hang back and rest or miss some crucial free throws. I know that’s corny, but corny is how Bron makes me feel. I love his dorkiness on social media, his political commitments, his locally focused donations, that school picture with the teal turtleneck—and the U Bum tweet! Oh my God, the U Bum tweet. Run for office already!

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

What should a person like me—a LeBron fan, not a Cavs fan, or even really a sports fan—do now? Should I stick with the Cavs, as my husband plans to do? The Ringer’s Danny Chau wrote on Sunday night that the Cavs won’t be as awful as they (we?) were when Bron left them (us?) the first time. In 2018, the Cavs will have old menschy Kevin Love and shiny rookie point guard Collin Sexton. “Squint hard enough and you might see a team that could sneak into the playoffs,” Chau wrote.

But if there’s one thing I know about myself, it’s that I’m not super great at squinting. On nights when the Cavs played poorly, as my husband suffered through garbage time, I’d absent myself from the living room and watch Riverdale on my iPad in bed. It stressed me out too much, to see them miserable. I didn’t suffer through the finals this year after J.R. Smith’s iconic blunder; I couldn’t sleep that night, and didn’t want to see any more. How will I weather years of team building?

There’s also the nastiness of Dan Gilbert, the Cavs’ owner, who wrote that insane Comic Sans letter the first time LeBron left Cleveland—an indictment of James as a person that was so over the line it felt racially charged. (“Some argued that it read like he thought he owned more than just the team—like he owned LeBron,” Mark Anthony Green wrote in GQ.) Since James’ return to Cleveland, Gilbert has made a number of probably unwise basketball decisions, like letting general manager David Griffin’s contract expire last summer and letting Kyrie Irving leave; he is also a billionaire developer who has applied political pressure to make lots of money in Cleveland and Detroit. I don’t love rooting for Gilbert’s team, and with Bron gone, that prospect is even less appealing.

Should I follow Bron to the Lakers? I grew up in New Hampshire, during the Celtics–Lakers rivalry of the 1980s, and I remember a classmate being mocked for wearing a friendship bracelet made with purple and gold embroidery floss. This anti-Lakers feeling is deep inside me somewhere, and I know bandwagoning from team to team to follow a big star is not something true sports fans smile upon. But I also know that, as players have gained more freedom to move around the NBA and staying with a franchise for a career becomes less common, younger fans are starting to adjust their attitudes to this practice. So maybe this is me.

But there’s one final, not-small logistical problem: Like other not-young Cavs fans who want to follow Bron to his next destination, I can’t contemplate watching games that start at 10:30 p.m. EST. I have a child who rises at 7 a.m. at the latest, and life gets tough if I don’t account for that fact with an early bedtime.

So for a few hours on Sunday night, I was resigned to the idea: My NBA fandom, short-lived and sweet, is over. But I woke up Monday morning to see that Lance Stephenson, LeBron’s longtime gadfly, who made the best LeBron GIF ever happen, has signed with the Lakers too.

Fuck it. I'm staying up for every Laker game.

I'll be there for the first time Lance waves off LeBron and jacks up a terrible shot. I'll be there when Lance blows in Steph's ear and daps up LeBron. https://t.co/U48LWk7zQa — profloumoore (@loumoore12) July 2, 2018

And if Kawhi goes west? Time to live on less sleep.