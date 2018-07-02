Sports

LeBron James Signs Four-Year, $154 Million Contract with Lakers

By

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers match up.
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers match up during the first half at Staples Center on March 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry How/Getty Images

On Sunday at 8:05 p.m. ET, Klutch Sports Group announced on Twitter that its star client LeBron James would be signing a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James is heading to the Lakers after his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a franchise he led to an NBA championship—his third, the Cavs’ first—in 2016. In Los Angeles, LeBron will team up with … some combination of players that’s still to be determined. Earlier on Sunday, Paul George—one of the Lakers’ leading free agent targets—announced he’d be staying in Oklahoma City. But minutes after James’ new destination was announced, ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski reported that San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard still wants to get traded to Los Angeles.

If the Lakers do succeed in acquiring Leonard, then they’ll immediately become contenders to at least face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. If Leonard doesn’t come to L.A., the Lakers still have a group of quality young players—among them Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart—that they could either trade or hold on to, depending on which stars become available and whether LeBron is more inclined to play with kids or veterans. Regardless, the fact that the 33-year-old James (he’ll turn 34 in December) signed a four-year deal means he’s going to be with the Lakers for a while, perhaps for the rest of his career.

Meanwhile, back in Cleveland … the Cavs are going to be real, real bad. And as of 8:30 p.m. ET, Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert has yet to tweet anything about LeBron James, in Comic Sans or otherwise.

Basketball LeBron James NBA

