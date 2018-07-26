Last year, ESPN and LeBron James’ production company Uninterrupted released a 30-minute video in which James, his business manager Maverick Carter, the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, rapper 2 Chainz, actor Jesse Williams, and others chatted about why LeBron went back to Cleveland (and a bunch of other stuff) in a New Orleans barbershop. As my colleague Derreck Johnson wrote last June, it was “a fantastic, candid peek into what an all-star gathering in one of the most cherished safe spaces in the black community— where you can speak freely and share feelings without judgment—looks like.” Now, that concept is coming to HBO, and based on the clips the network released on Thursday, it’s going to be good.

In the two-minute video above, James doesn’t explain his move to the Los Angeles Lakers. He does, though, describe getting into a confrontation at one of his kids’ Amateur Athletic Union basketball games. “I didn’t get into an argument with an AAU dad,” he says. “I got in an argument with an AAU mom.” Snoop Dogg’s response: “A mother? Lord have mercy.”

Later in the clip, LeBron answers Jon Stewart’s question about how he helps his children manage the expectations that come with following the world’s best player onto the basketball court by talking about naming his oldest son LeBron Jr. While he regrets that decision to some degree, he explains, “I didn’t have a dad, so my whole thing was like, whenever I have a kid, not only is he going to be a Jr., I’m going to do everything that this man didn’t do.”

In addition to James, Carter, Green, and Stewart, the premiere episode, which is scheduled to air on Aug. 28, will also feature the New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara, the New York Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. (and Odell Beckham Jr.’s hair), the Los Angeles Sparks’ Candace Parker, and Snoop Dogg. In another clip released by HBO, Snoop tells the group why he doesn’t tour with Dr. Dre and Stewart shouts “Libya!” when the rapper asks what country Muammar Qaddafi led.