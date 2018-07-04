Kevin Spacey Is Being Investigated by Scotland Yard for Three More Sexual Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey at the AMD British Academy Britannia Awards on October 27, 2017. Anthony Rapp’s allegations went public two days later. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey is now facing Scotland Yard investigations of three more sexual assault allegations in London, Variety reports. The actor has been keeping a low profile since his career imploded in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual assault, floodgates that opened after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance when Rapp was just 14.

The oldest incident in this new batch of allegations is from 1996, when a man alleges Spacey assaulted him in Westminster. The other two cases come from Spacey’s 11-year tenure as artistic director at the Old Vic: an alleged assault in Lambeth in 2008 and another in Gloucester in 2013. The investigations are based in London, where Scotland Yard was already looking into three other incidents. The Old Vic conducted its own investigation when Anthony Rapp spoke out, and reported 20 alleged incidents of sexual misconduct (all involving adults) between 1995 and 2013.

Spacey, who was replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World and hastily dropped from House of Cards, will appear in a new movie for the first time since allegations surfaced when Billionaire Boys Club gets released on VOD this month. The film finished shooting in 2016.