Kacey Musgraves Tells a Workplace Harasser to Giddyup in the Video for “High Horse”

Kacey Musgraves Tells Workplace Harassment to Giddyup in the Video for “High Horse”

Kacey Musgraves, the future of country music, has released a new video for her song “High Horse.” Like the song itself, which blends disco queen vibes with country twang, the video is a mashup, alternating between a killer karaoke party and an office day dream. And not just any office, but a throwback full of ’70s-style burnt orange, wood paneling, popped collars, and plenty of smoking—not to mention some sleazy male co-workers, complete with bad combovers.

There are some subtle nods in the video to the #MeToo movement, as one creepy, mustachioed colleague tries to put his arm around Musgraves and sips from a coffee cup branded with the words “Mustache Rides.” But Musgraves’ character confidently dismisses his behavior, singing “I think we’ve seen enough.” Later, she fantasizes about a lavish after-hours karaoke party, then riding off on a high horse of her own before being snapped back to the reality of her office job.

Musgraves latest album, Golden Hour, is available to stream.

