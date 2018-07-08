Unbeliebable! Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Engaged to Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber attends a practice round of golf prior to the 2017 PGA Championship. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Pop star Justin Bieber proposed to model Hailey Baldwin on Saturday night at a resort in the Bahamas, TMZ is reporting. Guests told TMZ that they were salsa dancing at one of the resort’s restaurants when Bieber’s security detail made everyone put away their phones. Bieber then asked Baldwin to marry him.

Bieber and Baldwin have only been together for about a month this time around, but the couple has been linked in the past, although their on-again-off-again romance was usually framed as a brief footnote to the story of Bieber and Selena Gomez. Baldwin, who is actor Stephen Baldwin’s daughter, is 21; Bieber is 24. Bieber’s father Jeremy Bieber congratulated his son on Instagram:

No photos of Bieber’s proposal have been released, so instead, here is the engagement scene from Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping:

Can somebody check on Seal?