John Oliver and Anita Hill Discuss Workplace Harassment Reckonings in 1991 and 2018

John Oliver broke from Last Week Tonight’s usual format on Sunday by sitting down with Anita Hill for an extended interview about workplace harassment. “Who better to talk about it than me, a man?” joked Oliver at the beginning of the segment, taking viewers back to the 1990s, when a very familiar kind of movement was underway: companies paid millions in settlements, more women were elected to public office, and Hollywood showed its support at a major awards ceremony, with Liza Minnelli singing “Ladies’ Day” at the Oscars, a performance that has not aged well.

So why didn’t awareness of the issue lead to lasting change? Oliver asked someone who is not a man: Hill, who sparked the national conversation after she testified before Congress in 1991 that she had been harassed by then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. “There’s been a tremendous amount of change” in that time, said Hill, noting that some of it can be attributed to the most recent #MeToo movement. “There’s been a change in public attitude and there’s been a change in the amount of information that we have about sexual harassment.”

“We’ve seen a lot of men say that they are absolutely terrified to be alone with a woman now,” said Oliver. “Should they be scared?”

“Not if they’re not harassers,” said Hill. "[False claims] are so rare, and it seems to me that we don’t need to make rules around the things that rarely happen until we’ve finished up making rules around the things that are happening regularly.”

Oliver also asked Hill about how she kept her cool during the infamous hearings and whether she successfully became rich and famous as a result of accusing a powerful man of sexual harassment, as critics so often suggest is an alleged victim’s motivation for coming forward. “Some people would say that I am infamous, so it certainly worked in that way,” said Hill. “To the extent that I ever wanted to be famous or rich, I had a plan for doing that that would not have involved the hurt and harm that was done not only to myself but also to my friends and family and the people that were behind me.”

When Oliver wondered about solutions, Hill recommended publicizing harassment policies and instituting bystander training and told him that feeling “slightly ashamed” about staying silent in the past is a good start. “I’m certainly more optimistic than I was 27 years ago,” said Hill.

“That’s a low bar,” noted Oliver.