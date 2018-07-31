24 Creators Are in Talks for a Jack Bauer Origin Story Series

Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer in 24. 20th Century Fox Television

Jack Bauer is making his return—again.

The popular character from 24 will be the focus of a possible prequel chapter of the Fox series. The show’s original creators, Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran, are collaborating on a script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Following 24: Legacy and 24: Live Another Day, the potential prequel will focus on young Jack Bauer and how he became, well, Jack Bauer. He temporarily disappeared from the show when Corey Hawkins took over as the lead in Legacy, although Kiefer Sutherland—who played Jack Bauer—was credited with an executive production role. Casting for the prequel has not been announced yet.