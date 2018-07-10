Jimmy Kimmel’s Footage of Trump’s New Supreme Court Nominee Looks a Little Different Than C-SPAN’s

Oh no! ABC

As someone who has publicly (and histrionically) argued that the Harry Potter novels are not a good prism through which to understand the Trump era since the very first day of the Trump era, I’m not predisposed to enjoy this Jimmy Kimmel segment, in which Trump announces that he is nominating Lord Voldemort to the Supreme Court:

And yet! Despite the fact that it adds nothing to anyone’s understanding of Donald Trump, Kimmel’s fast response and perfect execution of the gag—the handshake with Voldemort is particularly nicely done—makes this worth checking out on the grounds of craftsmanship alone. It won’t stop Republicans from looting the country, but then again, what will?