Brow Beat

James Woods’ Agent Celebrated Independence Day by Dropping Him as a Client

By

Actor James Woods attends the 2017 Writers Guild Awards.
James Woods attends the 2017 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 19, 2017.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

There are a lot of ways to celebrate our country’s Independence Day: Some people get with family and light up the grill, while others just enjoy a quiet day off from work. But if you’re talent agent Ken Kaplan, you might use the occasion to finally give your most troublesome client a piece of your mind.

Wednesday night, actor James Woods tweeted that his agent, Kaplan, sent an email notifying him that he would no longer be representing Woods. He called Kaplan “a political liberal.”

Woods is well-known for his sharing conservative political views on Twitter, where he has more than 1.5 million followers. Woods once wrote of Donald Trump’s critics, “I’ve never witnessed such hatred for a man who is willing to work for free to make his beloved country a better place.” He also claims that his conservative politics got him blacklisted from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and last year, he became the subject of sexual misconduct allegations by fellow actors Amber Tamblyn, Katie Aselton, and Elizabeth Perkins. That’s all to say, it may be getting increasingly difficult to represent an actor as with as much baggage as Woods has.

Woods tweeted his own response to the email:

Slate has reached out to Kaplan for comment and will update this post if he responds.

