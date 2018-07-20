Disney has fired James Gunn as the director of the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie over tweets from several years ago that make light of rape and pedophilia. “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said in a statement. Gunn had already begun writing the script for the movie, which was planned for a fall shoot.
Conservative personalities Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec posted screenshots of several now-deleted tweets, apparently written by Gunn between 2009 and 2011, on Friday. “I’m doing a big Hollywood adaptation of The Giving Tree with a happy ending - the tree grows back and gives the kid a blowjob,” one of the tweets reads. Others refer to “little boys” and to the North American Man/Boy Love Association.
Gunn responded on Twitter by writing that he once thought of himself as a “provocateur” but that his sense of humor has changed:
The controversial tweets were unearthed shortly after Gunn, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, defended fellow director Mark Duplass for recommending—and then apologizing for recommending—that people follow right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro. Cernovich apparently searched for the word pedophile in Gunn’s Twitter history.
