James Gunn. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Disney has fired James Gunn as the director of the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie over tweets from several years ago that make light of rape and pedophilia. “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said in a statement. Gunn had already begun writing the script for the movie, which was planned for a fall shoot.

Conservative personalities Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec posted screenshots of several now-deleted tweets, apparently written by Gunn between 2009 and 2011, on Friday. “I’m doing a big Hollywood adaptation of The Giving Tree with a happy ending - the tree grows back and gives the kid a blowjob,” one of the tweets reads. Others refer to “little boys” and to the North American Man/Boy Love Association.

Gunn responded on Twitter by writing that he once thought of himself as a “provocateur” but that his sense of humor has changed:

1. Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

2. It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

3. In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

4. For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn’t living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

5. Anyway, that’s the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore. I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

The controversial tweets were unearthed shortly after Gunn, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, defended fellow director Mark Duplass for recommending—and then apologizing for recommending—that people follow right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro. Cernovich apparently searched for the word pedophile in Gunn’s Twitter history.