Brow Beat

Jaden Smith Dropped an Entire New Album on Instagram

By

the cover of Jaden Smith's Syre: The Electric Album

On Sunday, Jaden Smith devised a surprise to celebrate his 20th birthday. Adding his own twist to the well-worn power move, Smith released SYRE: The Electric Album entirely through Instagram.

Each track is an electric reboot of previously released work, including “Icon,” the single that reached 100 million streams on Spotify and got its own Will Smith remake. The audiovisual posts are each one minute long, floating dusky visuals against a sunset pink background.
All five songs can be previewed on Instagram or streamed in full on the IGTV app.

