It Gives Me Great Pleasure to Introduce You to the Future of RoboCop Movies

Pull the plug! Orion Pictures

My friends, I’ve had this dream for more than a decade now—a dream which I’ve invited you all to share with me. In six months we begin construction of Delta City, where Old Hollywood now stands. Old Hollywood has a cancer. The cancer is unfamiliar intellectual property. It must be cut out. At MGM, we believe James Bond movies are only part of the solution. We need a 24-hour-a-day movie franchise. A movie franchise that doesn’t need to eat or sleep. A movie franchise with superior firepower and the resources to use it. My friends, it gives me great pleasure to introduce you to the future of cinema: another RoboCop movie!

The upcoming RoboCop movie, RoboCop Returns, will be based on a 1988 script called RoboCop: The Corporate Wars by original RoboCop screenwriters Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner. Written to be a sequel to the Paul Verhoeven-directed 1987 original, it was rejected in favor of Frank Miller’s RoboCop 2. Now Justin Rhodes is rewriting and updating Neumeier and Miner’s script for Chappie director Neill Blomkamp. RoboCop Returns is currently programmed for urban pacification, but that’s just a start. After a successful theatrical release, we can expect the franchise to become an inescapable home video and tie-in merchandise product for decades to come.

Now, Mr. Kinney here will help us simulate a typical RoboCop Returns viewing scenario. Mr. Kinney, please press play.