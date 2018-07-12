Brow Beat

It Gives Me Great Pleasure to Introduce You to the Future of RoboCop Movies: Another RoboCop Movie

By

ED-209, a killer robot from the original RoboCop film.
Pull the plug!
Orion Pictures

My friends, I’ve had this dream for more than a decade now—a dream which I’ve invited you all to share with me. In six months we begin construction of Delta City, where Old Hollywood now stands. Old Hollywood has a cancer. The cancer is unfamiliar intellectual property. It must be cut out. At MGM, we believe James Bond movies are only part of the solution. We need a 24-hour-a-day movie franchise. A movie franchise that doesn’t need to eat or sleep. A movie franchise with superior firepower and the resources to use it. My friends, it gives me great pleasure to introduce you to the future of cinema: another RoboCop movie!

The upcoming RoboCop movie, RoboCop Returns, will be based on a 1988 script called RoboCop: The Corporate Wars by original RoboCop screenwriters Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner. Written to be a sequel to the Paul Verhoeven-directed 1987 original, it was rejected in favor of Frank Miller’s RoboCop 2. Now Justin Rhodes is rewriting and updating Neumeier and Miner’s script for Chappie director Neill Blomkamp. RoboCop Returns is currently programmed for urban pacification, but that’s just a start. After a successful theatrical release, we can expect the franchise to become an inescapable home video and tie-in merchandise product for decades to come.

Now, Mr. Kinney here will help us simulate a typical RoboCop Returns viewing scenario. Mr. Kinney, please press play.

Movies Robots Science Fiction

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Leigh Stringer

Why More Companies Are Encouraging Outdoor Work

Kristen Miglore

No-Cook, No-Sweat, No-Churn Lemon Ice Cream From a Southern Cooking Legend

Isaac Chotiner

We’re Not Headed for Nazi Germany, but We’re Also Not Headed Anywhere Good

Marissa Martinelli

Ava DuVernay, Dolly Parton Among Guests Announced for Reese Witherspoon’s New Series

Inkoo Kang

HBO’s Robin Williams Documentary Is Just As Eager to Please As Its Subject

Strategist Editors

The Best Travel Adapters for Every Type of Trip, According to Frequent Travelers
Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Nicole Cliffe and Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Dear Prudence Uncensored: the Therapist and the Critical Friend

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! I Kissed Another Man, and Now My Husband Wants a Divorce.

Matthew Dessem

It Gives Me Great Pleasure to Introduce You to the Future of RoboCop Movies

Matthew Dessem

Don’t You Have Anything Better To Do Than Watch Will Arnett Scribble Unintelligible Drawings of the Animated Characters He Voices?

Elliot Hannon

White House Says Supreme Court Nominee’s Personal Debt Due to Nationals Season Tickets

Nick Greene

It Was a Victory for England That It Did Not Disgrace Itself in Defeat

Most Read

My Niece Wears Her MAGA Hat to Family Parties. What Should I Do?

Carvell Wallace

Donald Trump Is Now Trying to Gaslight the Soybean Farmers

Jordan Weissmann

Paul Manafort Continues To Not Be a Very Good Criminal Mastermind

Jeremy Stahl

Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette Is a Funeral for Stand-up Comedy

Andrew Kahn

The Republican Defense of Jim Jordan Shows How Trump’s Transgressions Have Trickled Down

Jamelle Bouie

I Think Maybe This Is the Worst Play I’ve Ever Seen in a Baseball Game

Ben Mathis-Lilley