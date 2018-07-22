In the Comic-Con Trailer for Shazam!, the D.C. Extended Universe Embraces Comedy

Shazam! Warner Bros.

The DC Extended Universe has always had a more complicated relationship to humor than Marvel. The tone of the MCU was set back in 2006 when Robert Downey Jr. was cast in Iron Man, and it hasn’t changed much since: Downey’s star persona—charming quips, delivered charmingly—quickly bled through to the films that followed, whether he was in them or not. DC, on the other hand, has approached comedy inconsistently and erratically: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is deadly serious, while both Suicide Squad and Justice League underwent extensive reshoots that included punched-up dialogue. But there’s a big difference between adding a quip and building a comedic set piece, as the new Comic-Con trailer for Shazam! makes clear:

You could imagine some of the jokes in that trailer being added after the fact—that great “You look at me and you’re like, ‘Why so dark? You’re a disabled foster kid, you’ve got it all!’ ” line could have been inserted at any point in production—but the montage of Billy Batson attempting to figure out what his superpowers are was clearly conceived as comedy from inception. (It’s possible that that entire sequence was added late in the game, but if so, it’s still a much more fundamental change than a dialogue punch-up.) Director David F. Sandberg’s breakthrough was the terrifying 2013 short horror film Lights Out, so he wouldn’t have been an obvious choice to shepherd DC movies into the realm of pure action comedy, but it looks like that’s what he’s done. And casting Zachary Levi—who, let’s just say it, looks a little like Ben “Batman” Affleck—to play Shazam (a.k.a. Captain Marvel, but not Marvel Comics’ Captain Marvel, and condolences to the lawyers who had to sort all that out) dovetails nicely with the film’s self-referential tone. In short, it looks like Sandberg and screenwriter Henry Gayden knew what kind of movie they were making from the beginning.

This isn’t Warner Bros.’ first attempt to bring Shazam! to the screen, or the first time they’ve wrestled with how much comedy is appropriate for a superhero film: in the 00’s, screenwriter John August attempted to adapt the property. His initial approach was an action comedy, but for a lot of reasons—the writer’s strike, New Line Cinema’s collapse—Warner Bros. had him rework it into something grimmer before shelving it. The 2009 post-mortem he wrote when the project died is interesting to look back at now:

In retrospect, I can point to two summer Warner Bros. movies that I believe defined the real issue at hand: Speed Racer and The Dark Knight. The first flopped; the second triumphed. Given only those two examples, one can understand why a studio might wish for their movies to be more like the latter. But to do so ignores the success of Iron Man, which spent most of its running time as a comedic origin story, and the even more pertinent example of WB’s own Harry Potter series. I tried to make this case, to no avail.

While no one could argue that Warner Bros. is ignoring Iron Man’s success now, the Shazam! trailer suggests that they may be taking a smarter approach to comedy going forward.