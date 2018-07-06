Idris Elba Will Play the Villain in New Fast and Furious Spinoff

Idris Elba. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

If you haven’t already had your fill of Fast and Furious movies, get ready for a Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw spinoff. The mastermind duo will be up against a villain played by Idris Elba, who is in the final stages of negotiations for the role.

Hobbs and Shaw will star Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, two familiar faces for the franchise. David Leitich, credited with Deadpool 2, will direct with a script written by Fast and Furious’ own Chris Morgan.

Elba’s past bad guy roles have been in Star Trek Beyond and the 2016 remake of The Jungle Book, as the evil king of the jungle, Shere Khan. His latest villain will be in theaters July 2019.