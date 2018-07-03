How Crazed World Cup Announcers Distinguish a “Gooooool!” From a “Golazo! Golazo! Golazo!”

Watch Smarter

“Gooooool” Vs. “GOLAZO! GOLAZO! GOLAZO!”

How do World Cup announcers decide which goals deserve the wildest response?

By

Watch Smarter is Slate's series about the hidden histories of pop culture and beyond.

Not every goal is created equal. What makes a goal a “gooooooooool”? And what makes it a “GOLAZO! GOLAZO! GOLAZO!”?

It’s like Supreme Court justice Potter Stewart’s famous stance on porn: You know it when you see it. But there’s also history to consider. In the Watch Smarter episode above, we track the rise of one of the most glorious calls in sports from its earliest instance in 1943 to its wonderful, ubiquitous present.

