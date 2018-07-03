Brow Beat

How Many Different Recordings of the Armour Hot Dog Theme Song Can You Listen to in a Row?

Why, some may say, does this Slate post have a bunch of different recordings of the Armour hot dog theme song embedded in it, particularly given that Armour hot dogs has neither requested nor paid Slate any promotional consideration?

Why recordings of the Armour hot dog theme song? Why choose this as our goal?

And they may well ask, Why climb the highest mountain? Why fly the Atlantic? Why does Rice play Texas?

We choose to listen to the Armour hot dog theme song. We choose to listen to the Armour hot dog theme over and over again, not because it is easy, but because it is hard.

Many years ago the great British explorer George Mallory, who was to die on Mount Everest, was asked why he wanted to climb it. He said, “Because it is there.”

Well, six different versions of the Armour Hot Dog theme song are there, and we’re going to listen to them. And therefore, as we press play, we ask God’s blessing on the most hazardous and dangerous and greatest Slate post on which man has ever embarked.

Thank you.

