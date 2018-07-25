Hillary Clinton to Guest Star on Madam Secretary With Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright

Madam Secretary on Twitter

Madam Secretary has announced that its new season will soon blur the line between fiction and reality. The CBS drama, about a fictional Secretary of State, revealed Tuesday that Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell, and Madeleine Albright will guest star in the fall. “Having three powerhouses of diplomacy agree to come on our show is awe-inspiring and humbling. And that we were able to find a time in their busy schedules when they were all available is a miracle,” executive producer Lori McCreary said in a statement.

Madam Secretary’s protagonist, played by Téa Leoni, intends to run for president in the upcoming fifth season, so Clinton’s appearance on the show will surely cement the obvious parallels between herself and the fictional Elizabeth McCord. It’s also likely to color any outcome of the show’s election, and not necessarily for the better: If Leoni’s character wins, it’ll seem like a liberal wish fulfillment fantasy; if she loses to a scandal-plagued buffoon who repeatedly proves he is unfit to be president but gets elected anyway, well, that’s just depressing.

Clinton has to keep living her life and all that, but seeing her in the Oval Office at a time like this—even if it’s just a set—will be jarring. “It was wonderful to spend some time with the team from @MadamSecretary on set in Brooklyn with a few former colleagues,” Clinton wrote on Twitter, as though everything is otherwise totally normal in the world. “Mark your calendars for October 7th.”

Also, November 6.