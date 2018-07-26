HBO Moving Forward With One Game of Thrones Spinoff, Abandoning the Others (for Now)

HBO programming president Casey Bloys speaks onstage during the HBO portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotelon on Wednesday in Beverly Hills, California. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In the game of spinoffs, you win or you die. While we still have to wait until next year for Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season, which will be just six episodes long, there’s some movement on the spinoff front: Casey Bloys has announced that the pilot for a prequel series from British writer and producer Jane Goldman, who has worked on films like the Kingsman and X-Men series, is scheduled to start shooting in early 2019. It will take place “thousands of years” before the events in Game of Thrones and explore “the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.”

Last year, HBO announced that several writers were taking a stab at projects to keep the world of Westeros alive, after it was reported that George R.R. Martin had “thousands” of pages of notes detailing the history of the fictional world he created. And anyone that watches the show (or has been scared off by the prospect of tackling it) knows that there are countless minor characters and plotlines that could potentially be interesting enough to lead their own story. But Bloys says that of a total of five potential spinoffs, HBO will only move forward with one … for now.