“American Idiot” Climbs the Charts in Advance of Trump’s U.K. Visit

Green Day’s Billie joe Armstrong. ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

A concerted campaign is underway to get Green Day’s “American Idiot” to the top of the U.K. music charts in time for Donald Trump’s visit to the country on Thursday, and thus far, it seems to be working. Through a combination of purchases and streams, the song has risen to No. 1 on the Amazon sales chart, cracked the iTunes Top 10, and sneaked into the Top 20 singles chart as well.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has said that the song, released on the 2004 album of the same name, was really about then-president George W. Bush, but one American idiot is as good as another, apparently.

Trump is planning to largely avoid London during his visit, so he probably won’t see the giant balloon depicting him as an iPhone-wielding baby that crowdfunding activists have arranged to welcome him. But one presumes they’ll have radio wherever Trump ends up going, and if the campaign doesn’t end up getting Green Day’s song played on the airwaves, at least it’s laid the groundwork for an epic Tim Kaine burn.