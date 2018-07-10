Brow Beat

Protesters Are Trying to Make Green Day’s “American Idiot” No. 1 in the U.K. Just in Time for Trump’s Visit

Green Day's Billie joe Armstrong
Green Day’s Billie joe Armstrong.
ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

A concerted campaign is underway to get Green Day’s “American Idiot” to the top of the U.K. music charts in time for Donald Trump’s visit to the country on Thursday, and thus far, it seems to be working. Through a combination of purchases and streams, the song has risen to No. 1 on the Amazon sales chart, cracked the iTunes Top 10, and sneaked into the Top 20 singles chart as well.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has said that the song, released on the 2004 album of the same name, was really about then-president George W. Bush, but one American idiot is as good as another, apparently.

Trump is planning to largely avoid London during his visit, so he probably won’t see the giant balloon depicting him as an iPhone-wielding baby that crowdfunding activists have arranged to welcome him. But one presumes they’ll have radio wherever Trump ends up going, and if the campaign doesn’t end up getting Green Day’s song played on the airwaves, at least it’s laid the groundwork for an epic Tim Kaine burn.

Donald Trump Music

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

“American Idiot” Climbs the Charts in Advance of Trump’s U.K. Visit

Ruth Graham

Melania Clearly Doesn’t Care About the @FLOTUS Instagram, Do U?

Rachel Withers

The IPhone’s Cruel Face ID Refuses to Recognize Some Users First Thing in the Morning

Molly Olmstead

All 12 Thai Boys Successfully Rescued from Cave after Third Dangerous Mission

Marissa Martinelli

A Quiet Place’s Sound Designers Offer Advice for Watching the Movie at Home

Rachelle Hampton

Starbucks Is Getting Rid of Plastic Straws: Yay for the Environment, but What About Our Teeth?

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Boyfriend Threw a Coffee Mug During an Argument. Am I in Danger?

Strategist Editors

What I Tell My Friends Who Ask Me What Digital Camera to Buy

Dana Stevens

Eighth Grade Is a Movie About Middle School That Will Leave Adults in Tears

Alieza Durana

Free Cash, No Strings Attached

Matthew Dessem

A Liberal’s Case for Brett Kavanaugh

April Glaser

Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Nomination Is Bad News for an Open Internet

Most Read

Lots of People Struggle With Saying No to Their Boss. Here’s How You Can Do It.

Alison Green

The Iowa Supreme Court Gives Abortion Rights Advocates a Post-Roe Road Map

Mark Joseph Stern

How Brett Kavanaugh Will Gut Roe v. Wade

Mark Joseph Stern

Tiffany Trump Has Become a Projection Screen for Liberal Wish Fulfillment. Her Instagram Tells Another Story.

Christina Cauterucci

Miss Massachusetts Contestant Returns Crown After Pageant Mocks #MeToo Movement

Molly Olmstead

A Crime Writer Interrogates Her Love of Raymond Chandler in the #MeToo Era

Megan Abbott