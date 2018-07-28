Get Ready for Mission: Impossible—Fallout With This Recap of the Entire Series (From Michelle Monaghan’s Character’s Perspective)

Another amazing adventure for Julia Meade! Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible—Fallout is drifting down into movie theaters this weekend, as Tom Cruise, Ving Rames, and the rest of the gang sprint their way across exotic locations for the sixth installment in the long-running, all-running film franchise. But as the Impossible Mission Force faces their toughest challenge yet, they’ve given audiences a mission of their own, should they choose to accept it: remembering everything else that’s happened in the Mission: Impossible movies. The series has spanned so many years that just keeping track of the plot details can be difficult, and it doesn’t help that Cruise’s performance as Ethan Hunt seems to deliberately omit any defining character traits—he couldn’t be more of a blank slate for audience members to project themselves onto if he were named Hiro Protagonist.

Still, they say no one knows you better than your spouse, and for most of the series, Ethan Hunt has one: Julia Meade (or Julia Meade-Hunt, depending on the installment), played by Michelle Monaghan. It’s a bold move, in a genre defined by James Bond’s philandering, to give Hunt a (living) wife or ex-wife, but Monaghan’s character grounds the series, simultaneously motivating Hunt while reminding him of everything he has given up to pursue impossible missions. So to make sure you’re up to date on the last 22 years of Mission: Impossible movies before sitting down to watch the new one—and possibly, to gain a better understanding of the enigma that is Ethan Hunt—we’ve recapped the events of the previous movies from the perspective of the one woman he trusted with his secrets: his wife. Light the fuse!

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Paramount Pictures

For the franchise’s inaugural outing, director Brian De Palma wasted no time breaking Mission: Impossible loose from the TV series it was based on. That starts with the unconventional way he handled the character of Julia Meade: De Palma keeps her completely off screen throughout the entire film, and doesn’t even allude to her existence. It was probably a practical decision as much as an artistic one: assuming she’s Michelle Monaghan’s age, Julia wouldn’t have been old enough to drink yet, which would have made it difficult to infiltrate alcohol-heavy foreign embassy functions. It’s possible that she saw TV news reports about the arrest of her future husband’s parents on trumped-up drug charges, just like it’s possible she saw the news reports of a helicopter crash in Europe, if she was given to watching television news in her dorm common room or whatever. But for the most part, the details of Julia Meade’s adventures during the events of Mission: Impossible are still highly classified.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Paramount Pictures

Nothing happens in Mission: Impossible 2.

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Paramount Pictures

In director J.J. Abrams’ entry in the Mission: Impossible saga, Julia Meade finally gets the chance to participate in some of the series’ trademark stunts and exotic locations. First, she travels to New Zealand for a high-octane heliboarding adventure at Lake Wanaka (off-screen). There, she meets Ethan Hunt and one of cinema’s sexiest romances hurtles at top speed from flirtation to true love (off-screen). Then she gets to hold an engagement party where her brother Rick gets drunk (on-screen). After her fiancé abruptly leaves town to attend a transportation conference in Houston, Julia returns to her normal routine working as a nurse at a hospital with a killer view of the National Mall. Several days of getting up, driving to work, checking charts, talking to doctors, stealing AZT from Roy Cohn, driving home, making dinner, and going to sleep ensue off-screen, until Ethan unexpectedly shows up at Julia’s workplace with a cockamamie story about another work trip. In a scene that parallels the series’ other ruthless interrogations, Julia questions Hunt about his increasingly ridiculous excuses for disappearing, then drops the subject when he distracts her with a hospital chapel wedding. Then it’s back to work, off-screen, until she gets drugged, kidnapped, and taken to meet the series’ most formidable villain so far: Philip Seymour Hoffman’s deliciously amoral arms dealer Owen Davian. Whatever conversations those two had took place off-screen, but she must have gotten a few cutting remarks in, because the next time we see Julia, someone has duct-taped her mouth shut. What follows is one of the series’ most brutal hand-to-hand combat scenes, as Davian and Hunt square off while Julia sits tied to a chair, saying things like “Ethan!” and “Please!” But it’s Julia who turns the tide of the battle, by gazing into Ethan’s eyes and motivating him to get up off the floor and kill Davian. Then Ethan teaches her how to use a handgun and makes her electrocute him, after which she gets to shoot Billy Crudup and take a romantic riverside stroll through Shanghai. The film ends with Julia visiting her husband at the office, embracing covert agent after covert agent in a heartwarming breach of national security.

Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol (2011)

Paramount Pictures

Brad Bird’s genius for action set-pieces is on full display in the fourth Mission: Impossible film, starting with the horrifying murder of Julia Meade-Hunt by a Serbian hit squad in Croatia (off-screen). Ethan Hunt’s bloody quest for revenge (off-screen) lands him in a Russian prison, setting into motion the events of Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol. It’s not until the very end of the film that we learn that the off-screen murder was (spoiler!) actually an off-screen hoax: Julia was kidnapped but not murdered (off-screen) and Ethan helped her fake her own death to keep her safe (off-screen). Presumably she’s carrying a lot of anger and sorrow, since her husband forced her to cut off all contact with her mom, her brother, her sister, and her former friends, but all that happens off-screen as she struggles to build a new life for herself over the course of the film. At the end of the movie—easily the best and most action-packed in the series—she goes out for coffee with her co-workers.

Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation (2015)

Paramount Pictures

Nothing happened in Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation.

Whatever thrilling adventures Julia Meade faces in Mission: Impossible—Fallout, the series has made one thing abundantly clear: No matter how impossible the mission, Julia chooses to accept it. Off-screen.