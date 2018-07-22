Francesco Molinari Wins Open Championship, has Remarkably Attainable Retirement Plan

Francesco Molinari kisses the Claret Jug. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

On a difficult day when winds whipped across Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland, Francesco Molinari played a nearly perfect round to claim The Open Championship. The 35-year-old shot a 69 on Sunday and didn’t tally a bogey all weekend. He finished the tournament eight-under par and is the first Italian golfer to win a major championship.

Molinari climbed to the top of a star-heavy leaderboard by playing essentially mistake-free golf. He wound up not needing a birdie on 18 in order to win, but he sunk the putt anyway to give himself a two-shot cushion.

Bogey-free 69 (-2) on Sunday at #TheOpen for @F_Molinari.



He's the leader in the clubhouse at -8. pic.twitter.com/qM6P0IZjca — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) July 22, 2018

Molinari’s partner for the day, Tiger Woods, finished five-under for the tournament and tied for sixth place. Woods was in sole possession of the lead after nine holes, and the world’s most famous golfer was hitting the types of shots that made him appointment viewing during the first full decade of his career.

Woods was unable to recover from a double-bogey on 11, but he stayed close enough to hold the attention of at least one casual golf observer. (Me. I am talking about myself.) Preventing someone from running much-needed Sunday errands isn’t quite as impressive as hoisting the Claret Jug, but it’s pretty darn close. Tiger may not have won his 15th major, but at least I still don’t have any almond milk.

Molinari, meanwhile, is on quite the hot streak. He won the Quicken Loans National three weeks ago by eight strokes and will be heading into the PGA Championship in Missouri next month with the wind at his back (metaphorically, not literally; I cannot predict the weather conditions in suburban St. Louis this far out).

He had to fend off the best golfers in the world, but Molinari looked like a pretty relaxed dude on Sunday. This might be because he apparently has it all figured out. After his win, fellow PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan tweeted Molinari’s retirement plan, which goes into effect in 2020, as dictated earlier this year by The Open champion himself.

Direct quotes from @F_Molinari earlier this season when we played together in China.....I saved it in my notes for a moment like this pic.twitter.com/RjZAiPhLNs — Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) July 22, 2018

Congratulations to current major winner and future Twitter troll Francesco Molinari. May your drives be long and your wifi free.