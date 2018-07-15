Sports

France Wins 2018 World Cup Final, Should Be Favored to Win in 2022, 2026 …

By

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates victory.
Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates victory following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

France is the 2018 World Cup champion. A tournament full of surprises concluded with an expected result, as the heavily favored French national team beat Croatia 4–2 in Moscow on Sunday. France went into halftime with a 2–1 lead thanks to an own goal and a VAR-awarded penalty, but the champions’ talent proved undeniable as the game wore on.

Striker Kylian Mbappé wasn’t alive for France’s last World Cup triumph, in 1998, but the 19-year-old superstar made quite a mark on this year’s tournament. His blistering strike in the 65th minute gave France a 4–1 lead and helped put away a resilient Croatian team for good.

The French squad is full of players young enough to feature in multiple future World Cups, and it’s terrifying to think that Les Bleus has yet to reach its peak. Revelers on the Champs-Élysées may want to pace themselves.

