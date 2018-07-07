Sports

France’s Hugo Lloris Almost Swallowed a Bug; What Kind of Bug Was It?

By

France is headed to the World Cup semifinal after beating Uruguay 2–0, but a big ol’ bug flew into goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ mouth during the first half of Friday’s match. This raises the question: Was it worth it? Captaining your team while shutting out world-class opponents is great and all, but would you eat bugs to do it? Hugo Lloris (almost) did.

There are an estimated 10 quintillion insects on earth, but only a few of them have decided to land on or inside international soccer stars. During the EURO 2016 Final, a moth parked itself on the forehead of Cristiano Ronaldo, hardly a surprise considering the dazzling glow that radiates from his celebrated mug.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 10: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal lies injured as teammate Adrien Silva of Portugal (L) checks on him during the UEFA EURO 2016 Final match between Portugal and France at Stade de France on July 10, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

James Rodríguez was greeted by what appeared to be either a large grasshopper or a small 737 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and the visitor clung to the Colombia star’s jersey after he netted a penalty (James scored the penalty, not the bug).

Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez celebrates with a locust on his arm after scoring during the quarter-final football match between Brazil and Colombia at the Castelao Stadium in Fortaleza during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on July 4, 2014. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

What kind of insect flew into Lloris’ mouth? Popular opinion seems to be that it was a dragonfly, but I wanted to make sure. I reached out to Professor Lynn Kimsey, an entomologist at the University of California, Davis and the director of the Bohart Museum of Entomology, for answers.

“Yes, [it’s] a small brown dragonfly,” she says.

So, there you have it. Hugo Lloris almost swallowed a small brown dragonfly.

Nick Greene

