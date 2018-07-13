“Elated and Humbled”: Kenan Thompson, Jessica Biel, and Other First-Time Emmy Nominees React

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by NBC, Netflix.

This year’s Emmy nominations may have been dominated by familiar shows like Game of Thrones, but there were also quite a few individuals being recognized for the very first time. The Television Academy has identified 36 performers who received their first nomination on Thursday, from entertainers for whom 2017 was a breakout year, like Cameron Britton and Tiffany Haddish, to long-overdue veterans like Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best reactions from first-time nominees.

Megan Amram

An Emmy For Megan is living up to its name: The web series starring Amram, who also works as a writer on The Good Place, received two nominations. Amram took to Twitter with her reaction.

THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU sincerely from the bottom of my heart to everyone who is celebrating #AnEmmyForMegan today. But remember: it's not called #TwoNominationsForMegan, it's called #AnEmmyForMegan. Because what matters is that trophy. SEE YOU ON THE WINNER'S PODIUM/STAGE — Megan Amram (@meganamram) July 12, 2018

Jessica Biel

Biel was nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for playing Cora Tannetti on The Sinner, which USA recently renewed for a second season (although Biel is rumored to be leaving the show). The actress told People she’d be celebrating her first nomination by spending some quality time with her three-year-old son: “We are going to cheers his orange juice in his sippy cup and my champagne in my champagne glass. And then I’m going to bed early! I’m like, Netflix and chilling. That’s my celebration.”

Cameron Britton

Britton was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as serial killer Edmund Kemper in the Netflix crime series Mindhunter. The series is based on the murders Kemper committed between the 1960’s and 70’s, including the killing of his own mother and grandparents.

Wow. I feel like dancing and hugging my wife. https://t.co/41QM62Q8eh — Cameron Britton (@CameronBrittonH) July 12, 2018

Darren Criss

This former star of Broadway and Glee received a nomination for his role as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. “Zorro, Dr. Strange, Harry Dunne, Todd Alquist, and Jesus Christ … pretty incredible company to keep,” the actor said in a statement. “Humbled by your talent, Antonio Banderas, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeff Daniels, Jesse Plemons, John Legend.”

Betty Gilpin

Gilpin plays Debbie Eagan, who is known as “Liberty Belle,” on Netflix’s ’80s wrestling series GLOW. Gilpin tweeted her stunned reaction to the nomination:

Tiffany Haddish

This comedy queen, known for everything from hitting on Leonardo DiCaprio to a standout role in Girls Trip﻿, was nominated for her turn at hosting Saturday Night Live.

OVERJOYED to be nominated for an #Emmy for when I hosted @nbcsnl!! I might even splurge for a new dress for this one!! Thank you everyone for your love and support! #sheready — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) July 12, 2018

John Legend

Singer and songwriter John Legend was nominated for his titular role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. His costar, Sara Bareilles, also snagged her first nomination for playing Mary Magdalene.

This is an appropriate gif for 13 Emmy nominations https://t.co/dA1ztaLVLM — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 12, 2018

13 nominations for Jesus Christ Superstar this morning! John got two emmy nominations! If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved. But it’s ok I AM SO PROUD! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2018

Ricky Martin

Martin’s Emmy nod was for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. He played Versace’s long-term partner, Antonio D’Amico.

Yes yes yes!!!!!! I’m so happy and humbled about this nomination. I think my head is about to explode. Joy joy joy THIS IS CRAZY!!! Thank you @MrRPMurphy https://t.co/GZvYKlVQ2l — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 12, 2018

Issa Rae

Rae’s freshman nomination comes for her lead role on Insecure, which she created and co-wrote. The show has also earned her two Golden Globe nominations.

An Emmy nom?! So grateful to my #InsecureHBO family for making this possible and to you guys for the continuous love. Honored! pic.twitter.com/3eitZGKtiE — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) July 12, 2018

Kenan Thompson

This Emmy nomination for Thompson, who is currently SNL’s longest-employed actor, is well-deserved.

Words cannot express how elated and humbled I am by these announcements today!!! Thank you from the bottom (cont) https://t.co/L73k4lSSi4 — Kenan Thompson (@officialkenan) July 12, 2018

Letitia Wright

Last, but certainly not least, is Letitia Wright, who was nominated for her role as a supporting actress in the Black Mirror episode “Black Museum.”