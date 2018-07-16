Brow Beat

Watch Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer Take On the Patriarchy in the First On the Basis of Sex Trailer

Felicity Jones stars as Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the upcoming dramatic adaptation of her life, On the Basis of Sex. The film, which is the second one this year about Bader Ginsburg following the documentary RBG, follows the future Supreme Court justice after she graduates from law school in the 1960s and begins her job search. Along the way, she encounters rampant sexism and learns to navigate the politics of being a woman in a male-dominated field.

Jones stars alongside Armie Hammer (who’s kind of having a moment right now), playing Bader Ginsburg’s husband, Martin D. Ginsburg. The trailer shows how the two worked together to bring a landmark case in front of the U.S. Court of Appeals that would establish a legal precedent for dealing with gender discrimination—hence the title. The cast also includes Kathy Bates, as lawyer and political activist Dorothy Kenyon, and Sam Waterston, Justin Theroux, and Jack Reynor.

The biopic is set to be released this Christmas. I, for one, think one more film with Hammer in it is a fitting gift for all of us this year.

