Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska Will Star in Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels Reboot

Elizabeth Banks speaks onstage at The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by CHANEL: A Tribute to Julianne Moore at MOMA on November 13, 2017 in New York City. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

It has been made painfully clear again and again that we are living in the age of the reboot. Queer Eye has dominated all year. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is coming back. They’re even making another Grinch movie, for some reason. All that makes the new Charlie’s Angels movie—which is actually a reboot of a reboot—not even a little bit surprising.

The last iteration of the Charlie’s Angels brought the late-70s crime drama into the modern day. The movies featured some of the biggest stars of the early 2000s (Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore) and were action-packed, funny, and, at times, a little raunchy, so it’s hard to imagine the 2019 version could be as transformative.

The new movie, which is set to be released next September, is directed by Elizabeth Banks, who will also appear in the film as Bosley, the Angels’ wise and faceless boss. The cast, which started with Kristen Stewart, has since added Naomi Scott, who’s also slated to play Jasmine in the upcoming live-action Aladdin, and British actress Ella Balinska, best known from Midsomer Murders.

From the looks of the cast, none of whom are especially known for comedy, the new Charlie’s Angels may not be the absurd, freewheeling action-comedy that the last two films were, and if it is, the new Stewart, Scott, and Balinska have some big shoes to fill. Probably stilettos.