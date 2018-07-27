Drake sips (the) tea. screenshot from the video

What a year it’s been for Drake. He became a father, and then in the rap beef to end all rap beefs, he was exposed for hiding the fact that he was a father. Then his double-album, Scorpion debuted at No. 1 where it still sits, three weeks later, breaking streaming records, and even inspiring a viral dance challenge. It’s Drake’s world, and we’re just living in it, or so he would have us believe.

There were a couple of moments when we weren’t sure if he was going to make it out on the other side, but his video for “Nonstop,” which dropped today, is him proving to us that he did. “I just flipped the switch/ I don’t know nobody else that’s doing this,” he raps. In the video, which features footage from a London show shot by his long-time collaborator, and man behind most of his Instagram photos, Theo Skudra, Drake and his crew take a literal victory lap around London on a double-decker bus. Rap god? PR genius? You decide.