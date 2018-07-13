It’s Official—The Downton Abbey Movie Is Coming

The cast of Downton Abbey. Carnival

Downton Abbey fans, rejoice. Focus Features announced today that the well-loved series is making its return—this time to the big screen. The show’s original cast, including Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, and Hugh Bonneville, will return for the movie, which is scheduled to begin production later this summer.

The movie will also be in the hands of much of the original crew as well. Creator and Academy Award-winner Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay, and the show’s director, Brian Percival, will return to the helm for the movie.

The long-awaited movie announcement comes after six seasons of the award-winning show, which earned three Golden Globes and 15 Emmy Awards, also becoming the most nominated non-US show in the history of the Emmys. The lavish period drama told the story of the Crowley family in 20th century England.

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski in an official statement. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen.”