Brow Beat

Don’t You Have Anything Better To Do Than Watch Will Arnett Scribble Unintelligible Drawings of the Animated Characters He Voices?

By

Will Arnett stands in front of a not-very-convincing drawing of Slade.
Really? Nothing else going on?
CBS

Look, I don’t know you. I don’t know what sequence of events led you, in this moment of your life, in this moment in history, to click on a headline that asked you if you had anything better to do than click on this kind of headline. Maybe you genuinely don’t have anything else in your life but watching Will Arnett make half-assed Lego Batman and Bojack Horseman drawings on a whiteboard. Maybe a terrorist is holding a gun to your head and demanding you show him motion pictures of Will Arnett immediately. Maybe it’s the year 3535 and you’re an alien archaeologist trying to figure out why all records of human civilization abruptly stop in the summer of 2018. Maybe you took the headline as a challenge. Whatever went wrong, you’re here, I’m here, everybody’s here, let’s make with the Will Arnett:

I’m sorry, but I’m not taking any of the blame for this. I tried to encourage you to do something else with your time.

